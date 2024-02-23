3 members of Tillu Tajpuriya gang arrested for attacking shop owner in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Three members of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang were arrested for allegedly firing at and injuring a chicken shop owner in northwest Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rohit (24), a resident of Bakhtawarpur, Siddharth (19), a resident of Bakoli, and Mohit (23), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana. Another accused, Kunal, is on the run, they said.

At 9:34 pm on Thursday, a PCR call was received from a woman alleging that her husband, Vikas, was shot at by four people, police said.

The incident took place while Vikas was sitting in his car in front of his chicken shop in Bakoli village which he had recently opened. The four accused, who are members of the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, came there and three of them -- Siddharth, Rohit and Kunal -- opened fire at Vikas, who sustained a bullet injury in his left thigh, they said.

Vikas tried to flee in his car and was chased by the accused, they added.

During investigation, the accused were traced to a farm in Bakhtawarpur. Rohit opened fire at police, who retaliated in self-defence. The accused was injured in the firing and was overpowered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Later, Mohit was also overpowered following an exchange of fire. Siddharth was nabbed from the fields near Janti toll, police said.

Three pistols, two live cartridges, two empty cartridges, the car used in the crime and a mobile phone were recovered from the accused, they said.

Rohit was involved in four cases, and Mohit and Siddharth in two cases each. Kunal is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him, they said. PTI NIT DIV DIV