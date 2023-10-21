3 members of vehicle lifters' gang arrested in Faridabad, sent to judicial custody

Faridabad (Haryana), Oct 21 (PTI) Three suspected members of a gang of vehicle lifters were arrested here and five stolen motorcycles and three scooties were recovered from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

All three were produced before a city court during the day and remanded in judicial custody, they added.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said two of them, Suraj and Rohan, were arrested from the Ballabgarh bus stand here on October 15 when they were trying to sell a stolen motorcycle.

The accused revealed during an interrogation that they, along with another associate, had stolen about eight vehicles from Faridabad in the last three months.

Advertisment

Police subsequently arrested Sachin, the third member of the gang, the official said.

“We have recovered five stolen motorcycles and three scooties from their possession. It was also revealed that 13 cases are registered against accused Suraj in Mathura under sections of the Gangsters Act, attempt to murder, dacoity, theft and illegal weapons among others," Singh said.

"Four cases were found registered against Sachin in Uttar Pradesh while a case of theft was previously registered against accused Rohan in Ballabhgarh. All the accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody,” he added.

Police said Suraj and Sachin, alias Devvrat, are residents of Vrindavan, while Rohan, alias Janu, is a resident of Faridabad's SGM Nagar. PTI COR AS IJT