3 men accused of gang-rape held after encounter in Faridabad

Faridabad, Dec 26 (PTI) Police have arrested three men, following an encounter, for allegedly raping a woman, officials said on Thursday.

Police said that during the encounter, one of the accused suffered a bullet injury on his leg and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. He has been discharged.

According to police, the accused -- Rakesh, Rajkumar and Mukesh -- kidnapped a woman on December 23 while she was returning home in an auto. When she got out of the vehicle, they took her in a truck to a deserted place and gang-raped her.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched.

On Wednesday night, a team of the crime branch chased Mukesh, who had a weapon and opened fire on the police team. In retaliatory action, he was shot in the leg, Aman Yadav, ACP crime said.

The accused are under police remand. Further investigation is underway, Yadav said. PTI COR HIG HIG