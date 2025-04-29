3 men, accused of sexually assaulting girl at Bihar rly stn, injured in police encounter

Gopalganj, Apr 29 (PTI) Three persons, accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a railway station in Bihar's Gopalganj district, were injured in an alleged gunfight with the police, officials said on Tuesday.

One of the accused was arrested from Bind Tola in the Kuchaikote police station area, they said.

Police took him along with them to raid various locations in search of his other two accomplices.

"They also went to Bind Tola, where the two other accused were hiding. Spotting the police, the duo started firing. The man, who was earlier arrested, was in the police van, but noticing his associates open fire, he tried to snatch the gun from a policeman and attempted to escape," SP Avdhesh Dixit told PTI.

"Finally, policemen opened fire in self-defence and overpowered all three accused. All three sustained minor bullet injuries in their legs. They have been taken into custody," he said.

No policemen were injured in the exchange of fire, he added.

Those arrested were accused of sexually assaulting a girl at the Sasamusa railway station in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The girl, a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, had come to Gopalganj on a train along with her father for medical treatment. PTI PKD SOM