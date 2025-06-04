3 men allegedly involved in slaughter of prohibited cattle arrested in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) Police here arrested three individuals allegedly involved in the slaughter of prohibited cattle following an encounter in the Behat police station area on Wednesday, officials said.

Two of the accused sustained injuries during the exchange of fire. Police recovered three pistols, seven live cartridges, three empty cartridges, a motorcycle and cattle slaughtering equipment from their possession.

SP Rural Sagar Jain said the incident occurred when the Behat police station in-charge and his team were conducting a check on the Kalsia canal track. They spotted three suspicious individuals, later identified as Farman, Kala and Israr, approaching on a black motorcycle from the Kalsia side, the officials said.

The three miscreants opened fire with the intent to kill when the police team attempted to stop them. The accused persons fled towards the forest via the canal track, they said.

"Police pursued the suspects who continued to evade them. In self-defence and resorting to minimum firing, police shot at the feet of two of the miscreants, injuring them both.

"They subsequently fell while the third miscreant attempted to escape into the forest but was also apprehended by police. Farman and Kala were injured in the firing," said the SP.

According to SP Jain, Farman is a history-sheeter at Behat police station and was wanted in connection with various cases. Approximately 21 cases, including those under cow slaughter laws and the Gangster Act, are registered against him. Kala is also described as a habitual criminal with about half a dozen cases registered against him.

The injured were sent to the hospital for medical care. Police are investigating the matter further. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS