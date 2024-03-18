3 men arrested for assaulting shopkeeper over playing loud music in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper over playing loud music during 'Azaan' (Islamic call to prayer) here, police said.

Advertisment

The suspects are all aged between 20 and 25 years, they said.

It is said that the assault took place over playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'. However, police said they did not find any substantial proof to support the accusation and the complaint did not mention it.

According to the FIR, the fight was over “ loud music”.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at Siddannagalli in Cubbonpet area which is within the limits of Halasuru Gate police station.

In the purported CCTV footage, which has gone viral a group of youth is confronting the shopkeeper over playing loud music. It led to a heated argument between them with one of them grabbing the shopkeeper's collar. The victim tried to retaliate but they dragged the shopkeeper out of the shop and assaulted him.

According to police, the shopkeeper played a song on high volume during the time of Azaan, which apparently irked the youth belonging to the minority community.

Advertisment

They went to question the shopkeeper, leading to an argument. One of the youths started attacking the shopkeeper, and a fight ensued between them.

“Based on the complaint, we have registered an FIR at Halasuru police station and arrested three men in connection with the incident,” a senior police officer said.

The FIR has been registered under 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI AMP ROH