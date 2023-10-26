3 men arrested for hunting, killing peacock for meat consumption

Tumakuru (Karnataka) Oct 26 (PTI) The Karnataka Forest Department on Thursday arrested three men for allegedly hunting and killing a peacock and later cooking its meat for consumption.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials reached Maranayakanapalya village in this district and arrested the three men from Odisha who were working in a brick factory, authorities said.

“Peacock belongs to Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. So, it has the same level of punishment as in the case of a tiger. It is also our national bird. The three men were arrested and booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for hunting and killing the peacock,” a senior department official said.

The forest officials have seized 1.5 kg of raw peacock meat, two chopped legs, and the cooked meat of the bird.

“The seized meat sample would be sent to forensics for the establishment of the species, even though it is quite evident from the circumstance over there but we normally take the forensic reports to be completely sure,” he said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the trio had been indulging in such acts for sometime now. They used snares to trap peacocks, he added. PTI AMP RS ROH