3 men dressed as trans for soliciting nabbed near Azadpur mandi

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended three men for allegedly posing as transgender persons and soliciting in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area, an officer said on Tuesday.

Anil Kumar, 35, Prem Kumar Mahto, 30, and Sachin, 35, all residents of Jahangir Puri, were apprehended during an early morning operation near Fruit Mandi, Azadpur, on April 25, he said.

The three had dressed as women, complete with makeup, to solicit near traffic signals in the area.

"A specific input was received regarding certain male individuals masquerading as transgender persons and engaging in illegal activities, including begging and soliciting, in and around Fruit Mandi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Bhisham Singh said.

The three at first asserted they were transgender, but confessed to being male after sustained questioning, the DCP said.

They were booked under sections 91, 92, and 97, related to behaving indecently and causing annoyance, of the Delhi Police Act, the officer said. PTI SSJ SSJ VN VN