3 men held for assaulting 4 persons in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) Police have arrested three men for allegedly attacking four persons with iron rods and sticks following a dispute with one of them in Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Rabale industrial area on Monday night.

The accused initially attacked one of the victims over a dispute, as per the FIR registered at Rabale MIDC police station which did not elaborate on the dispute.

The victim's cousin and two of his friends then rushed to save him, but the accused attacked them also with sticks and iron rods, injuring them, the official said.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint by the victims, the police on Tuesday arrested the three accused men, in the age group of 20 to 29 years.

Two juveniles were also allegedly involved in the assault. The police nabbed them and handed them over to their parents, the official said.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was on into the case, he added. PTI COR GK