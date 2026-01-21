3 men, including 2 involved in firing incidents, held after encounter in Chandigarh: Police

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Two men allegedly involved in two firing incidents at a pharmacy in Sector 32 here and at the vehicle of a Jalandhar-based property dealer, and one of their accomplices were arrested after an encounter with police, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team signalled a car to stop at a checkpoint near Sector 39, but the occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee and opened fire at the security personnel, the official said.

A bullet struck the police vehicle and another hit the bulletproof jacket of a personnel.

In retaliatory firing, two men -- identified as Rahul and Ricky -- sustained bullet injuries on their legs, the police officer said. One of their accomplices, identified as Preet, who was in the car, was also arrested.

The injured men were shifted to a government hospital in Sector 16, the officer added.

Two country-made pistols were seized from Rahul and Ricky, both residents of Chandigarh.

Police had earlier arrested one Rahul Bisht in connection with the firing incident at Sewak Pharmacy at Sector 32.

Bisht told police that he was associated with 10 to 12 laboratories for blood-sample testing.

He came into contact with Saba, a resident of Gobindgarh, and hatched a conspiracy to extort money from well-to-do people.

Bisht got in touch with Rahul, who had earlier worked with him at a laboratory, and his friend Ricky, police said.

Saba arranged a pistol, two magazines and an amount of Rs 30,000 for Rahul and Ricky, they added.

After the firing incident at the chemist's shop, Rahul and Ricky went to Punjab's Jalandhar, where they fired at the vehicle of a property dealer at Rama Mandi.

Thereafter, Rahul, Ricky and Preet attempted to snatch a four-wheeler at gunpoint at a fuel pump in Mohali's Derabassi on January 18. However, due to the alert petrol-pump staff, they had to flee, police said.