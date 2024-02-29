3 men killed, 1 injured after car rams into dumper truck in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 29 (PTI) Three men were killed and another injured when their speeding car rammed into a moving dumper truck in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday, police said.

Naugaon Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupendra Singh Jat said the accident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway highway killing Mustakeen (25), Rashid (25) and Asaf Ali Khan (24) on the spot and injuring Zahid (24), all residents of Bharatpur district.

The four men were on their way to Haryana’s Ferozepur Jhirka when their car rammed into a dumper truck moving ahead of it, he said.

Zahid was rushed to a hospital in Jaipur where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem and a case has been registered against the truck driver who fled from the spot after the accident, the SHO said.

Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI AG HIG NB