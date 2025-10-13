3 men returning from cremation killed in road accident UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Three men returning after attending the cremation of their relative died after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a speeding SUV in Puwaiya area of Shahjahanpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Ajit (23), a resident of Chaudra village in Puwaiya area, along with Gokul Prasad (65) and Dalpat(56), were returning on a motorcycle after attending the cremation of one of their relatives in Rahua village of Shahjahanpur district.

When their motorcycle reached Puwaiya intersection, a speeding SUV (Bolero) hit them, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi on Monday told PTI.

The three injured were taken to the government hospital, where doctors declared Dalpat dead, while the other two were referred to the Government Medical College, the SP said, adding that Ajit (23) died during treatment last night, while Gokul Prasad (65) died on Monday morning.

The police have seized the SUV, which bears the Uttar Pradesh government sign, and efforts are on to nab the absconding driver, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.