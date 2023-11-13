3 men sent to hospital after bike hits divider in west Delhi's Mayapuri

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Three men riding the same bike were rushed to hospital after they hit the divider near the Mayapuri flyover in west Delhi, police said on Monday.

"An information was received at around 11.18 pm at Kirti Nagar Police Station that three persons were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries," said a senior police officer.

The incident happened Sunday night and a team was dispatched to the spot to take stock of the situation, the officer said.

The three men were identified as Mahurendra, 20, Sandeep, 21, and Dayanand, 23, all residents of Naraina, police said.

According to police, Madhurendra was admitted with critical injuries, whereas Sandeep and Dayanand were stated to be stable.

The officer said none of them was able to give any statement but a preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver lost balance of the bike and rammed it into the divider on the Ring Road.

"We have registered an FIR at Kirti Nagar Police Station and started an investigation," the officer said. PTI BM BM VN VN