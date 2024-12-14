3 migrant workers die of inhaling carbon monoxide in Himachal's Dagshai

Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) Three people were found dead in a room here in Dagshai area Saturday, suffocating to carbon monoxide emitted by a brazier, police said.

The victims, Arbaaz, 34, Suresh, 22, and Suraj, 27, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, painted cars for a living.

They were living in a rented accommodation in Rehun village of Dagshai.

Dilshad, brother of one of the deceased, said when he went to check on his brother after his calls went unanswered, he found him unconscious in the room with two others, police said.

Police found that the three had gone to sleep with an angithi burning in a closed room.

Carbon monoxide emitted by the brazier led to lack of oxygen, vomiting, and then death, police said in a statement. PTI BPL VN VN