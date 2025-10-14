3 militants arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar, Oct 14 (PTI) Three members of the proscribed Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Samiti (TSPC) were arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Tuesday, police said.

The TPSC members were apprehended during a vehicle checking drive near the Murpa Police Picket, they said.

“We recovered country-made pistols, bullets, cartridges, TSPC pamphlets and mobile phones from their possession,” Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said.

They are being questioned, and further investigation is underway, the officer said.