3 militants arrested in Manipur's Imphal West

Imphal, Jan 14 (PTI) Three militants were arrested in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Wednesday.

They were members of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (SOREPA).

The arrested militants were identified as Keithelakpam Telheiba Mangang (23), Konthoujam Gooddy Meitei (23), and Laishram Ichan Devi alias Sangita (30), police said.

They were allegedly involved in extortion in the Imphal Valley districts, recruiting new cadres in their outfit and providing logistical support to various nefarious activities.

The arrests were made on Tuesday from separate locations, police said.

Meanwhile, security forces destroyed illicit poppy cultivation on 65 acres in the Govok hill range in Chandel district.