3 militants nabbed in Manipur's Imphal West district

Imphal: Three militants allegedly involved in extortion have been nabbed in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Wednesday.

Two insurgents belonging to the banned Peoples' Revolutionary Front of Kangleipak (PREPAK PRO) outfit were apprehended on Namdulong Khuman Lampak Main Stadium Road on Tuesday.

They were identified as Ashem Dinesh Meetei (41) and Huidrom Tomba Singh (36) and were involved in extortion activities in Namdulong area.

A leaflet of PREPAK (PRO), along with other articles, was recovered from their possession.

Police also arrested a militant belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit from Langol Game Village zone 2 on Tuesday.

The insurgent was identified as Thongram Bidyashagar Singh (22) and three handheld radio sets along with four chargers, various military fatigues, bags and other articles were seized.

The team also seized two plastic tear smoke boxes containing 58 empty shells from Langol Game Village zone 1.