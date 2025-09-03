3 minor boys held for killing man in Nashik

Nashik, Sep 3 (PTI) Police have detained three minor boys for allegedly killing an unidentified man after he teased their female friend in Maharashtra's Nashik city, officials said.

The boys allegedly hit the man, believed to be in the age group of 45 to 50 years, with a paver block on a footpath opposite a hotel in Thakkar Bazaar area around 1.45 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The seriously injured man later died.

After being alerted, the local crime branch sleuths visited the spot and got a tip-off that the accused ran towards the Mela bus stand area, an official said.

When a police team reached the bus stand, three minor boys, aged 15 to 16, started running away. The police subsequently apprehended them, he said.

During enquiry, the boys told the police that they killed the victim by hitting on his head with a cement paver block as he teased a female friend of theirs, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for murder and act committed by several persons with a common intention, the police said. PTI COR GK