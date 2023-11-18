3 minors apprehended for pelting stones in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh, Nov 18 (PTI) Three minors were apprehended in connection with a stone pelting incident in which eight women suffered injuries when they were on their way for a prayer ceremony here, police on Saturday said.

Advertisment

One of them, a nine-year-old, was released on bail after he was produced before the child welfare committee while two others, both aged 12 years, were sent to a correction home after being produced before the juvenile justice board, they said.

At least eight women suffered injuries after some unidentified persons hurled stones at them allegedly from a mosque and madrasa in Nuh on Thursday night. A senior police officer Saturday said the case is being investigated thoroughly but no role of any other has come to the fore yet.

Police on Friday registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with this incident.

Advertisment

Three minors were questioned by the police in the presence of their parents and later apprehended.

“All three are students of Madrasa and they were apprehended after they were caught in CCTV footage. The involvement of others has not come to the fore yet but a further probe is underway. If we find involvement of any other during the investigation, action will be taken as per the law”, said Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson of the Nuh police.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Ramotar, a resident of Ward 11, Nuh who said that he held a 'kuan poojan' ceremony for his younger brother's son on Thursday.

Advertisment

On the other hand, the Madrasa authorities claimed that children were playing with slippers and pebbles on the roof when a few accidentally hit the procession.

Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has strongly condemned the incident of stone pelting.

In a press conference on Friday, Pawan Kumar, state president of VHP said that they want strict action against the miscreants. PTI COR CHS VSD NB NB