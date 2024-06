Basti(UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Three minor girls, including two sisters, drowned while bathing in a pond area here, police said on Thursday.

Circle Officer Satendra Bhushan Tiwari said the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Sonauro Pathak village.

The bodies of Kushi (13), her sister Chanda (12), and their friend Tara (13) were fished out by the police and local residents of the village, he said. PTI COR CDN RHL