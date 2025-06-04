3 missing Indians in Iran traced: embassy

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Three Indian nationals who went missing in Iran last month have been rescued, the Iranian embassy in India said on Tuesday, quoting media reports in Tehran.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was in touch with the Iranian authorities over the missing Indians.

"Three missing Indian citizens freed by Tehran police," the Iranian embassy said in a post on X.

"Local media in Iran say police have found and released three Indian men who had gone missing in Iran," it said. PTI MPB AMJ AMJ AMJ