3 MLAs submit private members' bills seeking liquor ban in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 12 (PTI) There is a growing clamour for declaring Jammu and Kashmir a dry state as at least three MLAs have submitted private members' bills for banning alcohol in the Union Territory.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Kupwara Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) legislator from Langate Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad and ruling National Conference (NC) MLA from Lal Chowk Ahsan Pardesi have submitted separate private members' bills for a ban on alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bills will be tabled in the forthcoming session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which will meet in Jammu for the budget session from March 3.

"Alcohol consumption is ravaging lives across Jammu and Kashmir and presents a grave threat to the very fabric of our society. Since 2019 the issue has been compounded by its easy availability because of the mushrooming of liquor stores. Kudos to PDP MLA @MirMohdFayaz for introducing a private (member's) bill seeking a ban on alcohol consumption. Much needed," PDP leader Iltija Mufti said in a post on X.

"Liquor has no place in our spiritually rich society. A land known as 'Reshwa'er' (the land of saints) should not be tainted by alcohol trade. Since 2009 Er Rashid has been fighting against this menace and AIP remains steadfast in its mission to declare Jammu and Kashmir a dry state," a spokesperson of the party, led by Sheikh Abdul Rashid or Engineer Rashid, said in a post on X.

He said the AIP is also spearheading a move to ban online gaming, which has led to financial and emotional ruin for countless families.

"Unregulated online gaming has pushed many young people into gambling addiction and debt. This must be curbed before it causes more devastation," he added.

Pardesi also took to social media to announce that he has submitted a private member's bill seeking a ban on alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The unchecked sale of alcohol disregards the religious and cultural ethos of Kashmir. Our heritage has always stood against intoxicants, and this bill is a step toward preserving those values," he said. PTI MIJ RC