3 mobile phones recovered from Rajouri's district jail, police lodges FIR

Rajouri/Jammu, Sep 11 (PTI) Three mobile phones were recovered during a search operation inside the highly-guarded district jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, sources said on Thursday.

Acting on inputs, the searches were conducted in the jail premises by different teams under the supervision of jail administration, they said.

The devices, which did not contain SIM cards, were sent to the forensic laboratory for examination.

A case has been registered in this connection and an investigation initiated to ascertain how the phones reached the jail, where a three-tier security system is in place, the sources added.

"The jail premises are digitally secured through jammers, and it is claimed that no mobile network is available inside and near the premises, but presence and suspected use of mobile phones from inside the premises clearly indicate that the jammers could also be compromised," a source said.

This is not the first incident of recovery of mobiles and SIM cards in the premises of Jammu and Kashmir jails. On July 24, a smartphone was recovered from an undertrial prisoner in the central jail at Kotbalwal on the outskirts of Jammu city.

On January 10 last year, a smartphone was recovered from the possession of a jailed terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In July 2021, 12 mobile phones, SIM cards and other electronic gadgets were recovered from inmates in the prison.