3-month-old girl, allegedly sold by poor parents, rescued in Tripura

Agartala, Sep 27 (PTI) A three-month-old baby girl, allegedly sold by her parents in Tripura's Gomati district, was rescued by the police on Saturday, officials said.

After it was reported in the press that an extremely poor couple from Brajendrapra in Karbook subdivision sold their daughter to another family in Mahdumogpara, the police swung into action.

"We contacted the couple after coming across the media reports. On the basis of information provided by them, a police team went to the house of Ranjit Chakma, a resident of Madhumogpara, and found the baby," SDPO of Karbook Gamanjoy Reang told PTI.

He said police made the couple understand that a child cannot be donated or handed over to another family without a legal procedure.

"The baby was rescued and handed back to her parents. We have not registered any case," the SDPO said.

The couple, who have two children, is extremely poor, he said, adding that the father works as a daily wager. PTI PS SOM