3 more arrested in Delhi cafe shooting case

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Three more men were nabbed on Monday in connection with the alleged firing of a gunshot outside a cafe in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, police said.

A shot was fired outside the cafe late Sunday evening after an argument over seating. Police had in the immediate wake of the incident arrested Ahmed and Aurangzeb alias Mangal alias Monu -- both 26.

On Monday, they arrested Atul, 20, Javed, 23, and Adil, 19.

The accused had come to the eatery from northeast Delhi's Jahangirpuri to celebrate Ahmed's birthday, according to an initial investigation.

According to an officer, Javed, who allegedly opened fire to scare off the owner, was found to have a past criminal record, while Adil is unemployed.

He said Ahmed is a Paneer vendor and the Mahindra Thar car which was used in crime was brought by him. It found to be registered in the name of an uncle of his, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said the SUV the accused had arrived in and the illegal firearm used in the shooting has been confiscated.

A call was received at the South Campus Police Station regarding the shooting at 9 pm on Sunday.

Quoting a cafe staff, Meena said some men came to the eatery around 8.30 pm and one of them sat on a glass table. When the cafe owner objected to this, an argument ensued.

After this, some more men arrived and a scuffle broke out during which one of the guests fired in the air outside the cafe, he said.

The argument that turned into a scuffle, was initiated by him at the cafe, the officer said.

Mangal and Atul sell footwear at a weekly market in Jahangirpuri.

Police have retrieved the CCTV footage to corroborate the sequence of events. PTI ALK ALK VN VN