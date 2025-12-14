3 more bodies retrieved from Arunachal accident site

Itanagar, Dec 14 (PTI) Three more bodies were retrieved on Sunday from the deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, where a mini-truck with 22 labourers onboard from Assam fell, a senior official said.

So far, 20 bodies have been recovered from the accident site since Friday, State Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu said in a statement here.

The bodies were handed over to the families, Salu said.

The accident happened on the evening of December 8, around 40 km from Hayuliang in the district. On the evening of December 10, one survivor managed to climb out of the gorge and reach a nearby Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) labour camp, following which the authorities were alerted.

The search operation by a joint team of the NDRF and Army resumed at 6 am on Sunday, after it ended for the day on Saturday evening due to low visibility, Salu said. PTI UPL RBT