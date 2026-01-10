New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested three more persons accused in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 16, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested people have been identified as Mohd Naved (44), Mohd Faiz (20), Mohd Ubaidullah (23), Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kashif (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Adnan (37), Sameer Hussain (40), Mohd Athar (20), Shahnawaz Alam (55), Mohd Imran (28), Mohd Imran alias Raju (36), Mohd Affan (20), Mohd Adil (20), Mohd Aamir Hamza (22) and Mohd Ubaidullah (26).

"On Friday night, we arrested three people involved in stone-pelting. So far, we have arrested 16 people. Further investigation is underway," Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in sensitive pockets to maintain law and order, while senior officers are supervising arrangements on the ground for Friday prayers.

The police are also conducting drone surveillance and extensive CCTV monitoring to keep a tight vigil in the area, officials said, adding that the situation is peaceful and under control.

As part of the investigation, the police have identified 10 social media influencers for allegedly circulating misleading or unverified information related to the incident. Officials said one social media influencer, Aimen Rizvi, is yet to join the investigation despite being summoned.

Meanwhile, Rizvi told PTI that she has not received any summons from the police so far.

"The entire incident happened on January 6 around 12.30 am. I was attending a wedding and posted the video around 4 am. In the video, I did not ask anyone to mobilise near the mosque. I only shared information that something had happened in the vicinity of the mosque," she said.

Describing herself as a social worker, Rizvi said she had not been contacted by the police till now. "If I receive any summons or call, I will cooperate and join the investigation," she added.

She also said the police were present only to maintain law and order and asserted that pelting stones at police personnel is a crime, which she did not support.

The police said summons are yet to be sent to another influencer, Salman, whose role is being examined in connection with the circulation of certain messages on social media platforms.

The role of a Samajwadi Party MP is also under scrutiny, the police said. "We are checking his role. We may send him a notice. All his statements are being scanned and examined as part of the probe," a senior officer said. Investigation into the stone-pelting incident is progressing on multiple fronts, including examination of digital evidence, identification of those involved in spreading misinformation, and questioning of suspects linked to the violence, the police said.