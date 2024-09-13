3 more held over clashes between 2 groups during Ganesh idol procession in K'taka town

Nagamangala (Karnataka), Sep 13 (PTI) Three more people have been held in connection with the clashes that broke out between two groups during a Lord Ganesh idol procession, police said on Friday.

The situation in Nagamangala town in Mandya district has returned to normal two days after the clashes on Wednesday following which mobs went on a rampage targeting several shops and vehicles leading to tension.

Though the situation remains peaceful in the town, additional police forces have been deployed and prohibitory orders preventing the assembly of more than four people have been imposed in the area till September 14 as a precautionary measure.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of people held in the case now stands at 55.

A team of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory also visited the spot on Thursday to collect evidence.

"The situation is peaceful here and besides the 52 people already arrested, we have secured three more people in connection with the incident. We have additional police forces deployed and prohibitory orders will be in place till September 14," Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI.

A case has been registered for unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, obstructing public servants, destruction of public property and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A few people, including two policemen, sustained minor injuries in stone-pelting.

The situation has been brought under control and additional security forces have been deployed, police said.

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups, when the Ganesh idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship on Wednesday, and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation. Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and goods torched and vehicles set on fire on Wednesday night, they added.

Police used mild force to disperse the crowd to control the situation.

The group of youth that carried out the procession halted and staged a protest near the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence. PTI AMP SS