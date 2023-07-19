3 more J&K districts to get cinema halls: LG

Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Three new cinema halls will come up in Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir in September, taking the total number of districts in the valley to have such facilities to seven, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

"Cinema halls are opening in small cities also after 30 years. Some days ago, a cinema hall was opened in Baramulla. Such facilities were started in Pulwama and Shopian last year," Sinha said after inaugurating the three-day Amrit Yuva Kalotsav organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi and the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at the Tagore Hall here.

"In the last week of September, cinema halls will be dedicated to people in Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kulgam districts," the LG added.

There was an attempt by Pakistan and an ecosystem of a few people to kill the dreams and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir over the last many years, he said.

"But I can say today that the citizens, the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir have new dreams and are helping create a new atmosphere. Everyone should keep in mind that art only flourishes in the land of peace. Where there is no peace, art will not flourish," Sinha said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has touched new heights in the field of arts in the last four years.

"You (artistes) have suffered a lot because of the situation. But now, our artistes are working with new energy to bring back Jammu and Kashmir's lost glory," he added.

The LG said young artistes from various states and Union territories are getting an opportunity to fill crores of souls with their performances.

"Music, dance, theatre are not merely art forms, but these are the keys that open all the locks of vast existence and tremendous possibilities of life," he said.

"Artistes are the real treasure and pride of the country, and the wealth they possess cannot be equated with any material wealth. In different art forms, one can have a glimpse of existence and realise the mystic path of life," Sinha said.

He said the biggest feature of the Indian culture is its continuity.

"Many cultures and civilisations of the world have either disappeared or with time, were weakened. However, despite all the challenges and attacks, the Indian culture is not only flourishing, but its roots have become stronger," he said.

The biggest strength of the Indian culture is unity in diversity, the LG said, adding that in order to strengthen this diversity, to bring states, cultures, languages, artistes, youngsters closer to each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" mission.

"I am really proud that different states have come closer, geographical distances have disappeared and people are taking interest in each other's food habit, culture, language and lifestyle. The culture of different parts of the nation together makes a stronger, vibrant and incredible India," the LG said.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Chairperson Sandhya Purecha shared the efforts of the Akademi to promote the art and culture of Jammu and Kashmir. She informed that the Akademi will organise workshops on Bhand-Pather (a Kashmiri folk dance form) across the country. PTI SSB RC