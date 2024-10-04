3 more juveniles held for Delhi doctor's murder

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Three more juveniles were on Friday apprehended in connection with the murder of a doctor in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, police said On Thursday, a boy, around 16 years, was held for allegedly opening fire at Dr Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), they said.

The incident happened inside the three-bedded Nima Hospital in Khadda Colony at around 1 am on Thursday.

After committing the crime, he uploaded a post on a social media platform with his photograph and a caption: "Kar diya 2024 mein murder" (Finally committed murder in 2024).

Police had recovered the CCTV footage from the spot where they spotted two boys, but later found out the involvement of one more juvenile in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said one of the juveniles had visited the nursing home after getting injured in an accident in Faridabad on intervening night of September 20 and 21. "He was accompanied by another minor. Akhtar treated him and subsequently raised a bill of Rs 1,200. The juvenile objected to it alleging that the doctor was overcharging him and finally paid Rs 400 before leaving the centre," Deo said.

The minor was rebuked and humiliated by Akhtar and the hospital staff, the officer said.

About 10 days later, he along with his aunt went to the nursing home to get the bandages removed. However, the staff denied and he was again scolded by the doctor, he said, adding that angry over the humiliation, the boy decided to take revenge and hatched a plan with two of his friends to eliminate Akhtar.

The trio procured a country made pistol from northeast Delhi.

On October 1, one of them got injured and went to the nursing home where he recced the centre and the next night, the three teenagers carried out the killing, Deo said.

The main shooter was apprehended by a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch from near Anand Vihar on Thursday while the other two were held by the local police on Friday, a police officer said.

The weapon of offence and a live cartridge have been recovered from one of them and they were further interrogated, the police said. PTI ALK ALK NB NB