3 more nabbed in Rajouri Garden eatery murder

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Three more people were nabbed in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old man during an altercation over a delayed order at an eatery in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said on Thursday.

Police had on Wednesday arrested Ketan Narula, 23, and his father Ajay Narula, 56, the owners of the dhaba.

The three arrested on Thursday have been identified as Surjeet, 35, Narayan, 46, and Harjeet Singh, 41.

Surjeet and Narayan work as chef, while Harjeet works as a helper in night kitchen, a senior police officer said.

The victim, Harneet Singh Sachdeva, had visited the dhaba early Wednesday morning and placed an order.

Due to the delay in his order, an altercation ensued between Sachdeva and the eatery staff. The staff called Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, who arrived at the scene with some other people and beat Sachdeva.

Sachdeva was taken to the hospital by his friends, where he was declared dead on arrival.