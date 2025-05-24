3 more 'Pak sympathisers' held in Assam

Guwahati, May 24 (PTI) Three more persons have been apprehended in the ongoing "crackdown on Pakistan sympathisers" in Assam, taking the total number of such arrests to 76 in the state in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack last month, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Sharing an update on the crackdown against 'Anti-Nationals', Sarma said one each arrest was made in Nalbari, South Salmara and Kamrup districts.

"Total 76 arrested till now in the crackdown on Pak sympathisers in Assam," he said.

The state police have been taking action against people for 'anti-India' and 'pro-Pakistani' activities, including posts on social media, since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Among those arrested on the anti-national charge was opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam.

He was initially arrested on sedition charges for allegedly "defending" Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack.

After he secured bail in that case, he was held under the stringent National Security Act.

Sarma had earlier said that the state-wide crackdown on traitors would continue. PTI SSG RG