3 more test Covid positive in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) The total number of Covid-19 cases in Odisha has risen to eight after three fresh infections were detected, public health director Niranjan Mishra said on Thursday.

All the eight patients are currently in home isolation, he added.

Mishra reassured the public that there is no need to panic as no one has been hospitalized in the state thus far.

He said, "All districts have increased Covid-19 testing. On Wednesday, a total of 690 samples were tested, with three testing positive." Citing national statistics, Mishra said 92 per cent of Covid patients are in home isolation, and only those with comorbidities are being admitted to hospitals. PTI BBM BBM MNB