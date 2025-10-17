3 murder accused from Rajasthan nabbed in WB after interstate chase

Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Three shooters wanted in connection with the murder of a businessman in the Didwana-Kuchaman district of Rajasthan have been arrested from West Bengal, police said on Friday.

The Rajasthan Police, in coordination with the local police, apprehended the accused, Ganpat Gurjar, Dharmendra Gurjar and Mahesh Gurjar, from Kolkata late Thursday night. A fourth accused, Juber Ahmed, remains absconding.

According to officials, the four shooters who allegedly killed Ramesh Rulania inside a gym in Kuchaman City on October 7 were on the run for eight days, constantly changing locations to evade arrest.

"They travelled through more than a dozen cities, using local trains and buses, without staying overnight anywhere so their location could not be traced," a police officer said.

During their escape, some of the accused visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh and shaved their heads to alter their appearance.

The group later split up with Juber Ahmed going his own way.

The remaining three travelled through Jharkhand before reaching Kolkata, where they were traced by police teams.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and special units had been tracking them across multiple states, mapping their entire escape route. Acting on specific intelligence, the teams reached Kolkata and, with the help of local police, arrested the trio, police said.

"They will be interrogated. The questioning is likely to reveal crucial details about the murder conspiracy," an official said.

Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for the four accused. Later, Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh M N increased the bounty on Ganpat, Dharmendra, and Mahesh to Rs 1 lakh each, officials added.