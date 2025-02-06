3 Myanmar nationals among 4 held for seizure of 'Meth' tablets, heroin in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 6 (PTI) Three Myanmar nationals and an Assam resident have been arrested in Mizoram for allegedly trafficking banned Methamphetamine tablets and heroin in two separate operations, an official said on Thursday.

Excise department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said that 20,200 methamphetamine tablets, weighing 2.2 kg, were seized on Tuesday in a joint operation by excise officials and Assam Rifles personnel in Zote Tiau village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar.

Methamphetamine tablets, also called ‘crazy drug’, have been banned in India.

Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

Sumlamthang (35) and Zamngaihno (36), both from Myanmar's Chin state, were arrested for allegedly trafficking the contraband from the neighbouring country, he said.

In another operation, the excise officials also seized 246 grams of heroin from Khatla near Aizawl on Tuesday night from the possession of three persons, Zohmingthanga said.

Kapchina (34) of Khawmawi village in Myanmar's Chin state and Naman Uddin (32) of Eraligool village in Assam's Karimganj district were arrested, he said.

Two vehicles used for transporting the narcotic substance were also seized by the department, he said.

The four accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and were produced before the district courts in Champhai and Aizawl on Wednesday, Zohmingthanga said.

The courts remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, he added. PTI CORR BDC