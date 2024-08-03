3 Myanmarese nationals arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit

Itanagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Three Myanmarese nationals were arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district for allegedly entering India illegally, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made from Kathan village around 3 pm on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo said.

Those arrested were identified as Adeh Sadi Lisu (25), Akhi Yoha Lisu (22) and Ngwaphata Lisu (20), all from Sago village in the Putao district of Myanmar.

They were arrested and brought to Wakro police station for joint interrogation by SIB, ITBP, SB and police, he said.

It seemed that they were innocent villagers who unknowingly entered Indian territory while hunting, he added.

Amo said a locally-made 5.56 rifle, a locally-made 7.62 mm long barrel arm, 26 live ammunition, six empty cartridges, and Chinese and Indian currencies were seized from their possession.

A case was filed against them under the Foreigners Act, the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Arms Act, the SSP said. PTI CORR SOM