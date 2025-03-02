3 nabbed for selling 'VIP passes' for darshan at Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Ayodhya, Mar 2 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly taking money from people, promising them VIP passes for darshan at the Ram temple.

They were held at the Ram Janambhoomi complex at the Ram Gulela barrier, they said.

Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar said the three were identified as Shailendra Singh and Brijwasi from Dholpur, Rajasthan, and Sandeep, whose whereabouts remain unverified.

A formal complaint has been registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN