3 nabbed for threatening cleaners at Gurugram residential society

Gurugram, Nov 9 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly threatening cleaners working at a residential society and demanding extortion from them, police on Saturday said.

The three were identified as Neeraj alias Nikhil, Rahul, and Sahil, all natives of Daulatabad village.

Neeraj and Rahul were found to have been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case, they said.

On Friday, Dhankot Police Chowki received a complaint that some cleaners working at the Shobha Society were being threatened.

Police reached the society and found three men standing by a Maruti Brezza car warning sanitation workers against going inside the complex.

As soon as they saw police, they made a move to get inside the car, but were nabbed, a police spokesperson said.

Police found three sticks inside the car, which was found to have been registered in the name of a relative of Neeraj.

The three were booked at Rajendra Park Police Station and the car was impounded.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Neeraj alias Nikhil and Rahul already have been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case. Both of them are on bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court," the spokesperson said. PTI COR VN VN