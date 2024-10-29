3 nabbed from Gujarat for swindling Delhi man of almost Rs 10 lakh in e-commerce fraud

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly cheating a person of around Rs 10 lakh by promising him photocopy paper at cheap rates, an officer on Tuesday said.

The frauds used bank accounts registered in Surat, Gujarat, from people unaware their accounts were being used for illegal proceeds.

On September 14, one Mohammad Faizan Ansari approached police alleging he was cheated of around Rs 9.96 lakh by an e-commerce firm.

Ansari told police he was browsing the internet looking for photocopy paper, when he found a company which offered it at a very cheap rate, an officer said.

"He showed interest in purchasing 8,000 rims of photocopy papers worth Rs 4.10 lakh and transferred Rs 9.96 lakh in total cost which included shipping charges, container deposit charge, GST and other payments," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said.

"But no photocopy paper was delivered," he added.

During investigation, it was found that the money was credited to a nationalised bank in Gujarat.

Police tracked three men --- Anees Anwar Bhai Gohil, 26, Mobin Javed Ansari, 31, and 33-year-old Paras Jeetender Patel -- in Surat and arrested them.

Five mobile phones with nine SIM cards and four ATM cards were seized from their possession, the officer said. PTI BM BM VN VN