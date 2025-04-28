3 nabbed from Ujjain for road rage murder in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota, Apr 28 (PTI) Three men were arrested Monday in connection with the gunning down of a 20-year-old videographer in Jhalwar's Dug town last week, police said.

The key accused in the case has been identified as 29-year-old Sohail Khan, and his aides as 22-year-old Faizal Khan alias Hidayat – both residents of Dug town – and Farukh, 29, of Gangdhar from Ring Road in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Jhalawar Suprintendent of Police Richa Tomar said.

On April 24, Shambhu Singh, a Dug resident, died of a gunshot fired from a car, with two persons inside it.

Singh had had a row with the car occupants after his vehicle hit theirs and they followed him to the Meghwal Mohalla where he was shooting a wedding, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Atal had then said. In the wake of the incident, an irate mob set at least six stalls on fire in the area and pelted stones at police.

Raipur Police Station SHO Bannalal Jat sustained critical head injury and was referred to Jaipur after primary treatment in Jhalawar.

Around half a dozen other policemen sustained minor wounds in the confrontation with the mob.

Police arrested the accused from Ujjain on the basis of CCTV footage, the SP said.

Earlier, authorities demolished the house of Sohail Khan in Chachorni village as part of its crackdown.

Sohail Khan has against him 11 criminal cases, including arms trafficking, drug trafficking, and attempt to murder, Tomar said.

He also carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest.