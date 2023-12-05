3 Naxal cadres get 10 to 12 years in jail in 2012 arms seizure case in Bihar

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) An NIA special court in Patna has sent three CPI(Maoist) cadres to rigorous imprisonment for 10 to 12 years after convicting them in a 2012 arms and ammunition seizure case, an official said Tuesday.

Udit Narayan Singh and Akhilesh Singh have each been sentenced to 12 years rigorous imprisonment with Rs 5,000 fine. Arjunji has been sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and has been fined Rs 5,000, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said that all the three will be liable to additional three months of simple imprisonment in case of default in payment of fine.

The sentence was pronounced by the court on Monday. They were charged by the NIA under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The official said the trio was convicted on Saturday after the court found them guilty of being in possession of prohibited and non-prohibited arms and ammunition as well as chemicals for making Improvised Explosive Devices and bombs for use in terror attacks by the banned CPI (Maoist).

The accused, all active cadres of CPI (Maoist), were also found in possession of cash collected as levy for carrying out terrorist activities.

The Aurangabad town police had initially registered the case on March 26, 2012, a day after raids were conducted at the houses of the three accused. The raids followed secret inputs that some active cadres of CPI (Maoist) had assembled in Aurangabad to execute terror plot, the spokesperson said.

During the raids, the police had seized arms, magazines, huge quantity of ammunition, RPG grenades, chemical substances, a vehicle, mobile sets, Indian currency of face value Rs 3.34 lakh as well as Naxal literature and other incriminating documents.

The official said all the three accused were arrested after the raids.

Subsequent investigations by the police led to the filing of a charge sheet as well as a supplementary charge sheet against the trio.

The NIA, after taking over the case conducted further investigations and filed another supplementary charge sheet on June 6, 2015. PTI SKL NSD NSD