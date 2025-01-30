3 Naxalites arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district

Chatra, Jan 30 (PTI) Three Naxalites were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Thursday.

Vikas Kumar Yadav (25), Guddu Yadav (25), and Taslim Ansari (19) were arrested from near Dulki river in the Pratappur police station area on Wednesday, they said.

They were all members of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Pandey said that arrests were made on the basis of intelligence inputs.

Two country-made pistols, a revolver, and five live rounds were seized from their possession, he said. PTI CORR SAN SAN SOM