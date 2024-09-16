3 Naxalites arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar, Sep 16 (PTI) Three Naxalites were arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday.

All three were associated with the proscribed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), they said.

They were identified as PLFI's 'sub-zonal commander' Ramvijay Singh and members Rupesh Ram and Dharmendra Lohra, police said.

DSP Ashutosh Kumar Satyam said acting on a tip-off that some PLFI members were heading to Herhanj on a motorcycle to collect a levy, a raid was conducted and the arrests were made on Sunday night.