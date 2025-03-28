3 Nepalese citizens killed, 4 critical as SUV overturns in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur(UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Three Nepalese citizens were killed and four others critically injured when their SUV headed to Varanasi overturned here while trying to avoid a cyclist, police said on Friday.

They said the four injured have been taken to the Bahraich District Hospital for treatment.

Tulsipur Circle Officer (CO) Brij Nandan Rai said the accident occurred in the Jarwa police station area late Thursday evening when the vehicle carrying 10 people, including the driver, from Nepal's Dang district was headed to Varanasi.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a cyclist near Nagai Basaidih village. The vehicle overturned, resulting in the immediate death of one Praveer Khatri (70)," the officer said.

Six other passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Yuvraj (38) and Dhanbali (80) succumbed to injuries during treatment and the remaining four are in critical conditions, said the officer.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem and initiated investigations.