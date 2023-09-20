3 Nepalese nationals arrested for robbery at former Punjab minister's house

Ludhiana/New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Three Nepalese nationals, including a domestic help, have been arrested for allegedly burgling the house of Punjab's former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha after drugging him and his family members, police said on Wednesday.

The police seized jewellery worth Rs one crore, Rs 2.76 lakh cash, five expensive watches, antique coins and other items from their possession, they said. According to the police, the accused were planning to return to Nepal with the valuables.

The accused have been identified as Sarjan Shah (20), Karan (19) and Kishan (30), police added. One more accomplice, David, is still on the run.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said Karan, the Garcha family's domestic help, was the mastermind of the robbery. He was employed by the family three months ago without any police verification, he said.

Shah was found roaming suspiciously with a bag while they were checking and patrolling in Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT. On checking, gold, diamond and silver jewellery was recovered from the bag, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The former minister, his wife, his sister and a domestic help were found unconscious at his residence at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana on September 18 .

The servant served the family food laced with sedatives on Sunday night and fled with cash and jewellery.

Garcha has been a two-time MLA from the Kila Raipur seat. He was a minister in the Akali government. PTI COR CHS NIT MNK RT