3 new criminal laws enacted to ensure transparency, speed in judicial process: Tripura CM

Agartala, Sept 10 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said the three new criminal laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, were enacted by the Centre to ensure more transparency and faster trials.

Addressing the state-level exhibition on the new criminal laws at the Hapaniya Indoor Exhibition Hall, he said speed in the judicial process is needed, as if justice is delayed, justice is denied.

He said the laws were revolutionary and would ease lives as people can now file FIRs online without going to the police station.

"Our government wants to make people's lives better. We are duty-bound to fulfil the wishes of the people," he said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act.

The legislations, which came into force on July 1, 2024, mark the government's bid to overhaul the colonial-era criminal justice system with provisions addressing organised crime, terrorism, cyber offences and ensuring faster trials. PTI JOY SOM