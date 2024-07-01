3 new criminal laws to be available in regional languages, including Tamil, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the three new criminal laws will be available in all regional languages, including Tamil, and if anyone has any issue regarding the names of the laws, there should have been a combined effort.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into effect on Monday.

The new laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.

"I want to say one thing that the entire law will be made available in Tamil and the proceedings will also be in Tamil. If you still have any objection regarding the name, then for it there should have been a combined effort. I appeal to the stakeholders to come forward with their grievances," Shah said at a press conference here.

He was replying to a question on objections raised by some people, including MPs from Tamil Nadu, to the new laws being named in Hindi.

The home minister said these laws will be available in all languages listed in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule.

"If they have any opposition to the name, they can raise it by meeting me. Neither the Tamil Nadu chief minister nor these MPs have sought time to meet me," Shah said. PTI ACB KSS KSS