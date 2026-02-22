3 northeastern women allege racial abuse by neighbours in south Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial abuse and intimidation by their neighbours in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar over a dispute that began with minor repair work in their rented flat, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30 pm on February 20, when drilling and electrical installation work was being carried out in the women's fourth-floor apartment.

"During the process, dust and small debris from the drilling work fell to the floor below, prompting objections from the residents, Harsh Singh and his wife," a senior police officer said.

The women alleged that instead of resolving the matter amicably, the couple hurled abuses and made derogatory and racial remarks targeting the northeastern women.

They claimed that offensive stereotypes were used and that their modesty was insulted during the dispute.

Several videos of the incident were shared on social media platforms, with netizens demanding justice for the victims.

In the video, a woman allegedly asks one of the Arunchal women if she is a sex worker.

"Were you sitting here to do business? Have you opened a massage parlour at home?" she asks.

The victim, confronting her, can be heard saying, "Everyone heard what you said about my image. You made false allegations that I drink alcohol. Go check my room if you find any bottles there." When the woman calls out the male neighbour, allegedly Harsh Singh, for making such allegations, the accused woman responded in derogatory manner.

Police said that an FIR has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intentions) and 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Harsh and his wife.

The officer also added that no physical injuries were reported, but the complainants alleged they suffered mental harassment and humiliation.

According to sources, following the incident, the women also alleged that a building broker informed them they would have to vacate the flat within two months, due to the repair work that would be carried out in the future.

The victims have demanded a formal apology from the accused, saying the remarks were not only directed at them but at the entire northeastern community. PTI MSJ BM BM NB NB