Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) A 48-year-old man, his son and grandson died after their car fell into the Indira Gandhi canal Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district on Monday morning, police said.

Margoob Alam, along with his youngest son Mohammad Sanib Ali (16) and grandson Mohammad Hasnain (3) were inside the car when it went out of control and fell into the canal near Rathi Kheda Talwara lake, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, the police said. PTI AG NB NB