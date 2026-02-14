3 of family die in road accident in Bihar's Purnea

Patna, Feb 14 (PTI) Three members of a family died after a truck collided with an e-rickshaw they were on board in Bihar's Purnea district, officials said.

The incident occurred on Forbesganj-Kursela road in Kachahari Balua village on Friday night.

SDPO (Banmankhi) Shailesh Pritam told PTI that seven people were returning after attending a ritual when their e-rickshaw was hit by a truck near a turn on the Forbesganj-Kursela road around 8.30 pm.

Among the injured, two are in critical condition, he said.

"The truck driver fled with the vehicle. Efforts are on to trace him," the SDPO added.

The deceased have been identified as Kanchan Devi, Jago Rishi and Krishna Kumar. PTI SUK RBT